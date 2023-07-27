News & Insights

AbbVie Gains After Reporting Higher Profit In Q2

July 27, 2023 — 10:57 am EDT

(RTTNews) - AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) shares are progressing more than 6 percent on Thursday morning trade after the company reported a surge in second-quarter earnings, compared to the prior year. On a per-share basis, earnings were in line with analysts' view.

The quarterly earnings were $2.024 billion or $1.14 per share compared to $924 million or $0.51 per share last year. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $2.91 per share.

Richard Gonzalez, chairman and CEO, AbbVie said the strong performance was driven predominantly by its non-Humira business, which delivered high single-digit sales growth, in line with our long-term outlook.

For fiscal 2023, AbbVie now expects adjusted earnings in a range of $10.90 to $11.10 per share, which includes an unfavorable impact of $0.23 per share related to the acquired IPR&D and milestones expense.

Currently, shares are at $150.07, up 5.76 percent from the previous close of $141.90 on a volume of 4,442,145.

