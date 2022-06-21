Markets
ABBV

AbbVie Files SNDA For Atogepant For Label Expansion

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - AbbVie (ABBV) announced it has submitted a supplemental New Drug Application for atogepant to the FDA to support the preventive treatment of chronic migraine in adults. The company noted that the submission is based on pivotal phase 3 PROGRESS chronic migraine study evaluating atogepant in adult patients that met primary endpoint.

Michael Gold, therapeutic area head, neuroscience development, AbbVie, said: "This sNDA approval would also diversify AbbVie's migraine portfolio and make it the only company to offer two approved preventive treatments for those living with chronic migraine."

Atogepant is marketed as QULIPTATM in the U.S. and is approved to treat adults with episodic migraine.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ABBV

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular