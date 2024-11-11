AbbVie falls -12.2%

AbbVie (ABBV) is down -12.2%, or -$24.41 to $175.09.
- AbbVie falls -11.1%
- Bristol Myers rises, AbbVie sinks after schizophrenia trials miss targets
- AbbVie’s emraclidine did not meet endpoint in Phase 2 schizophrenia trials
- AbbVie price target raised to $221 from $212 at Guggenheim
- AbbVie price target raised to $180 from $175 at Deutsche Bank
