News & Insights

US Markets
ABBV

AbbVie eyes selling at least $13 bln of bonds to fund M&A, Bloomberg reports

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

February 21, 2024 — 06:41 pm EST

Written by Sriparna Roy and Bhanvi Satija for Reuters ->

Adds details from report in paragraphs 2-3, background throughout

Feb 21 (Reuters) - AbbVie ABBV.N is looking to sell at least $13 billion of corporate bonds to help fund its acquisitions of ImmunoGen and Cerevel Therapeutics CERE.O, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The sale is expected to be announced as soon as Thursday, following fixed-income investor calls on Wednesday, the sources said, requesting anonymity as the discussions were private, according to the report.

The size of the offering is subject to change and will be determined on the day of the sale.

AbbVie did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for a comment.

In December, AbbVie announced back-to-back acquisitions - a $8.7 billion plan to buy Cerevel and its $10.1 billion deal for ImmunoGen, which was recently completed.

AbbVie has since said that it plans to focus on smaller deals to support its growth through the next decade.

On Tuesday, the drugmaker named Robert Michael to replace Richard Gonzalez as CEO in July.

(Reporting by Sriparna Roy and Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Sriparna.Roy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ABBV
CERE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.