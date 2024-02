Feb 21 (Reuters) - AbbVie ABBV.N is looking to sell at least $13 billion of corporate bonds to help fund its acquisitions of ImmunoGen and Cerevel Therapeutics CERE.O, Bloomberg news reported on Wednesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

(Reporting by Sriparna Roy in Bengaluru)

