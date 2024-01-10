AbbVie expects Botox to maintain market share as competition heats up

By Pratik Jain and Leroy Leo

Jan 10 (Reuters) - AbbVie ABBV.N expects Botox's market share in the aesthetics space to remain strong even as rivals launch competing anti-wrinkle injections, a company executive said on Wednesday.

Revance's Daxxify has been of particular concern to AbbVie's investors because its effects last about six months - nearly twice as long as Botox.

"We've been incredibly efficient at maintaining our leading share position of about 68%," AbbVie's Chief Commercial Officer Jeffrey Stewart said at the J.P. Morgan healthcare conference.

AbbVie is also seeing gains in the cosmetic filler market, he added.

The company gained control over the lucrative anti-wrinkle injection through its $63 billion acquisition of Allergan in 2020, helping secure new growth avenues before its blockbuster rheumatoid arthritis drug Humira lost exclusivity in the United States last year.

Last week, CVS Health CVS.N said it will remove Humira from some of its lists of preferred drugs for reimbursement from April, and instead recommend biosimilar versions of the medicine.

The company expects the two drugs to generate more revenue by 2027 than Humira's peak sales of $21.2 billion, reached in 2022.

