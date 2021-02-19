AbbVie, Evolus, Medytox Agree To Resolve Intellectual Property Litigation

(RTTNews) - AbbVie (ABBV), Evolus (EOLS) and Medytox have reached settlement agreements to fully resolve all outstanding litigation, including the United States International Trade Commission or ITC case regarding the sale of Jeuveau, between the companies. A California court case filed by Medytox against Evolus will be dismissed.

As per the terms of the settlement, AbbVie and Medytox will release all claims against Evolus related to the alleged misappropriation of Medytox's trade secrets and grant a license to Evolus to continue to commercialize Jeuveau in the United States and Nuceiva in all other territories in which Evolus has licensing rights.

AbbVie and Medytox will receive milestone and royalty payments from Evolus. In addition, Evolus will issue common stock to Medytox.

As Daewoong Pharmaceutical is not a party to the settlement agreements, this settlement does not affect any legal rights, positions, or proceedings between Medytox and Daewoong in Korea and other countries.

