AbbVie, Eli Lilly exit UK drug pricing agreement

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Pharmaceutical companies AbbVie ABBV.N and Eli Lilly LLY.N have withdrawn from Britain's voluntary medicines pricing agreement, an industry body said on Monday.

Companies are increasingly arguing that it is no longer possible to justify the UK's "voluntary scheme" to global boardrooms and investors as repayment rates in 2023 have surged to 26.5% of revenue, the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry said.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

