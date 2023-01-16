US Markets
ABBV

AbbVie, Eli Lilly exit UK drug pricing agreement

Credit: REUTERS/Mike Segar

January 16, 2023 — 03:54 am EST

Written by Radhika Anilkumar for Reuters ->

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Pharmaceutical companies AbbVie ABBV.N and Eli Lilly LLY.N have withdrawn from Britain's voluntary medicines pricing agreement, an industry body said on Monday.

Companies are increasingly arguing that it is no longer possible to justify the UK's "voluntary scheme" to global boardrooms and investors as repayment rates in 2023 have surged to 26.5% of revenue, the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry said.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Radhika.Anilkumar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ABBV
LLY

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.