ABBVIE Earnings Results: $ABBV Reports Quarterly Earnings

ABBVIE ($ABBV) posted quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported earnings of $2.46 per share, beating estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $13,343,000,000, beating estimates of $13,170,567,277 by $172,432,723.

ABBVIE Insider Trading Activity

ABBVIE insiders have traded $ABBV stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ABBV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TIMOTHY J. RICHMOND (EVP, CHIEF HR OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 29,917 shares for an estimated $6,070,036 .

. KEVIN K BUCKBEE (SVP, CONTROLLER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 20,744 shares for an estimated $4,163,404 .

. SCOTT T REENTS (EVP, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) sold 17,644 shares for an estimated $3,746,526

PERRY C SIATIS (EVP, GC AND SECRETARY) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,778 shares for an estimated $1,143,452.

ABBVIE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,591 institutional investors add shares of ABBVIE stock to their portfolio, and 1,599 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ABBVIE Government Contracts

We have seen $516,289 of award payments to $ABBV over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

ABBVIE Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ABBV stock 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ABBV stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

ABBVIE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ABBV in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/03/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 02/03/2025

Leerink Partners issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/22/2024

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 10/31/2024

ABBVIE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ABBV recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $ABBV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $215.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Gary Nachman from Raymond James set a target price of $220.0 on 02/03/2025

on 02/03/2025 Evan Seigerman from BMO Capital set a target price of $215.0 on 02/03/2025

on 02/03/2025 Charlie Yang from Bank of America Securities set a target price of $210.0 on 10/31/2024

on 10/31/2024 Geoff Meacham from Citigroup set a target price of $226.0 on 10/31/2024

