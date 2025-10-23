AbbVie Draws Growing Institutional Confidence As Investors Seek Steady Growth

Key Points

Added 304,281 shares in AbbVie; estimated transaction value of $61.96 million

Trade value was 0.23% of the fund’s reportable U.S. equity assets under management

Post-trade stake: 2,324,286 shares valued at $538.17 million as of September 30, 2025

The position now accounts for 2.01% of 13F assets, placing it outside the fund's top five holdings

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Image source: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 304,281 shares during Q3 2025, an estimated $61.96 million trade based on the average price for Q3 2025, according to its October 20, 2025, SEC filing.

What happened

LOS ANGELES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC disclosed in its October 20, 2025, filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC filing) that it purchased an additional 304,281 shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) in Q3 2025. The estimated value of the transaction was $61.96 million. The fund held a total of 2,324,286 AbbVie shares.

What else to know

This buy increases AbbVie to 2.01% of LOS ANGELES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC’s reportable U.S. equity AUM as of September 30, 2025, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings.

Top holdings after the filing:

NVDA: $2.73 billion (9.3% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

AAPL: $1,939,315,552 (6.5791% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

MSFT: $1,908,623,996 (6.4750% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

GOOGL: $1.35 billion (4.6% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

META: $1.12 billion (3.8% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

As of October 20, 2025, AbbVie shares were priced at $232.06, up 24.4% over the year ending October 20, 2025, outperforming the S&P 500 by 12.07 percentage points over the same period.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $58.33 billion Net Income (TTM) $3.77 billion Dividend Yield 2.83% Price (as of market close 2025-10-20) $232.06

Company Snapshot

AbbVie Inc. operates at scale as a leading global biopharmaceutical company, leveraging a strong portfolio of high-demand specialty drugs and biologics.

The company generates revenue through the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals, including specialty therapeutics.

AbbVie Inc. offers a portfolio of pharmaceutical products including HUMIRA, SKYRIZI, RINVOQ, IMBRUVICA, VENCLEXTA, MAVYRET, CREON, Synthroid, and Botox, targeting autoimmune, oncology, virology, neuroscience, and gastroenterology markets.

Foolish take

As markets adjust to higher rates and uneven growth, investors are gravitating towards businesses that balance resilience with innovation. AbbVie fits that mold, and the recent buy from institutional investors such as Los Angeles Capital reflects the confidence in its next phase of growth.

The strength of AbbVie lies in its evolving portfolio. The company continues to manage the decline of its older blockbuster product Humira, while its newer drugs, such as Rinvoq, now carry exclusivity until 2037, giving AbbVie time to expand rather than defend. Its multibillion-dollar investment in U.S. manufacturing mirrors an industry shift toward supply-chain resilience and domestic capacity. With shares up aout 24% year to date, AbbVie's strategy is clearly translating to results.

For the long-term investor, AbbVie represents much more than a "safe" pharma play. The company proves that consistency and innovation can work together to build long-lasting value. AbbVie's steady execution shows that when growth is uneven, consistency becomes the true edge for long-term investors.

Glossary

Assets Under Management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed by a fund or investment firm.

13F assets: U.S. equity securities that institutional investment managers must report quarterly to the SEC on Form 13F.

Reportable U.S. equity assets: U.S. stocks and related securities that must be disclosed in regulatory filings by institutional investors.

Stake: The amount or percentage of ownership an investor holds in a company.

Dividend Yield: Annual dividends paid by a company divided by its share price, shown as a percentage.

Outperforming: Achieving a higher return than a specific benchmark or market index over a set period.

Biologics: Medicines made from living organisms or their components, often used for complex diseases.

Specialty therapeutics: Advanced drugs designed to treat complex, chronic, or rare medical conditions.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Pharmaceutical portfolio: The collection of drugs and therapies a company develops, manufactures, and sells.

Market close: The end of the regular trading session for a stock exchange on a given day.



Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,028%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 190% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2025

Eric Trie has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends AbbVie, Alphabet, Apple, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.