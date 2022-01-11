AbbVie Confirms Outlook Of Over $15 Bln In Combined Risk-Adj. Sales For Rinvoq, Skyrizi In 2025

(RTTNews) - AbbVie (ABBV) confirmed prior revenue guidance of more than $15 billion in combined Rinvoq or upadacitinib and Skyrizi or risankizumab risk-adjusted sales in 2025.

AbbVie now expects 2025 risk-adjusted sales of greater than $7.5 billion for Rinvoq and greater than $7.5 billion for Skyrizi.

The new Rinvoq sales guidance is the result of lower expected Rinvoq sales in the U.S. following the recent label updates in approved indications, partially offset by higher anticipated sales in international markets, as well as higher anticipated global sales in Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis following positive Phase 3 study readouts.

The updated Skyrizi sales guidance is based on continued strong performance in psoriasis.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.