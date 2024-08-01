AbbVie Completes Acquisition Of Cerevel; Reaffirms Full-year Adj. EPS Guidance Range

(RTTNews) - AbbVie (ABBV) has completed its acquisition of Cerevel Therapeutics. Cerevel is now part of AbbVie. The acquisition is expected to be accretive to adjusted earnings per share beginning in 2030.

AbbVie reaffirmed previously issued 2024 full-year adjusted EPS guidance range of $10.71-$10.91. The guidance includes a $0.19 per share dilutive impact related to the completed Cerevel acquisition. The company's 2024 adjusted EPS guidance includes an unfavorable impact of $0.60 per share related to acquired IPR&D and milestones expense incurred year-to-date through the second quarter.

AbbVie also reaffirmed its third-quarter adjusted EPS guidance range of $2.92-$2.96.

