AbbVie Commits $100 Bln To U.S. Innovation, Pledges Lower Medicaid Drug Prices

January 12, 2026 — 07:43 pm EST

(RTTNews) - AbbVie (ABBV) announced that it has entered into an agreement with the Trump administration aimed at expanding access and affordability for Americans while safeguarding and investing in U.S. pharmaceutical innovation.

As part of the agreement, AbbVie will provide lower prices within Medicaid and commit $100 billion over the next decade toward U.S.-based research, development, and capital investments, including manufacturing facilities. The company also plans to broaden its direct-to-patient offerings through TrumpRx, covering widely used medicines such as ALPHAGAN, COMBIGAN, HUMIRA, and SYNTHROID.

The agreement addresses all four of the President's drug pricing priorities. It was made possible by exemptions from tariffs and future price mandates, alongside the administration's continued efforts to ensure that global drug prices reflect the full value of U.S. medical innovation. Additional terms of the agreement remain confidential.

