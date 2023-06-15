News & Insights

Abbvie, Coherus agree to resolve dispute over Humira biosimilar

June 15, 2023 — 07:07 am EDT

Written by Manas Mishra for Reuters ->

June 15 (Reuters) - Coherus BioSciences Inc CHRS.O said on Thursday it had agreed to resolve a dispute over its plans to launch a lower-priced version of AbbVie Inc's ABBV.N Humira, its blockbuster rheumatoid arthritis drug.

Earlier this month, Coherus had said it would launch a biosimilar version of the world's biggest selling drug, at an 85% discount to the list price of about $6,922, and partnered with Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company to sell it at $569.27.

AbbVie had alleged that it was a breach of an older agreement that granted Coherus a non-exclusive license to commercialize a biosimilar version of Humira in the United States from July 1.

The companies on Wednesday reached an agreement that Abbvie would not terminate the initial licensing deal based on its notice.

They also agreed that Abbvie would have to serve another notice and give Coherus time to resolve the breach if it chooses to terminate the licensing agreement.

AbbVie did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

