News & Insights

BioTech
ABBV

AbbVie: CHMP Adopts Positive Opinion For Mirvetuximab Soravtansine - Quick Facts

September 20, 2024 — 07:54 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - AbbVie (ABBV) announced the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use has adopted a positive opinion recommending the marketing authorization of mirvetuximab soravtansine, or ELAHERE, for the treatment of adult patients with folate receptor alpha-positive, platinum-resistant and high-grade serous epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube or primary peritoneal cancer who have received one to three prior treatment regimens. The European Commission decision on this indication for mirvetuximab soravtansine is anticipated later in the current year.

ELAHERE was granted full FDA approval in March 2024. The CHMP's opinion is supported by results of the Phase 3 MIRASOL clinical trial.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ABBV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.