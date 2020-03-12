AbbVie Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for ABBV

In trading on Thursday, shares of AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $78.97, changing hands as low as $77.06 per share. AbbVie Inc shares are currently trading off about 6.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ABBV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ABBV's low point in its 52 week range is $62.66 per share, with $97.86 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $78.75. The ABBV DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

