AbbVie Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for ABBV

In trading on Friday, shares of AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $111.26, changing hands as high as $114.47 per share. AbbVie Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ABBV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ABBV's low point in its 52 week range is $83 per share, with $121.53 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $114.51. The ABBV DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

