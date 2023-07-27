News & Insights

Markets
ABBV

AbbVie Boosts FY23 Outlook As Q2 Results Top Estimates

July 27, 2023 — 08:17 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, biopharmaceutical company AbbVie, Inc. (ABBV) trimmed its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2023.

For fiscal 2023, AbbVie now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $10.90 to $11.10 per share, which includes an unfavorable impact of $0.23 per share related to the acquired IPR&D and milestones expense incurred year-to-date through the second quarter 2023.

However, the adjusted earnings guidance excludes any impact from acquired IPR&D and milestones that may be incurred beyond the second quarter of 2023, as both cannot be reliably forecasted.

Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $10.57 to $10.97 per share.

On average, 20 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $10.85 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the second quarter, the company reported net income attributable AbbVie of $2.02 billion or $1.14 per share, sharply higher than $924 million or $0.51 per share in the prior-year quarter. Excluding items, adjusted net earnings for the quarter was $2.91 per share, compared to last year's $3.37 per share.

Net revenues for the quarter declined 4.9 percent to $13.87 billion from $14.58 billion in the same quarter last year. Revenues decreased 4.2 percent on an operational basis.

Analysts expected quarterly earnings of $2.80 per share on revenues of $13.52 billion for the quarter.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ABBV

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.