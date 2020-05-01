Markets
ABBV

AbbVie Beats Q1 Estimates as U.S. Humira Sales Rise 13.7%

Contributor
Keith Speights The Motley Fool
Published

AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) reported its first-quarter results before the market opened on Friday, announcing revenue that rose 10.1% year over year to $8.62 billion. That result topped the average analysts' estimate of $8.33 billion. The giant drugmaker's adjusted diluted earnings were $2.42 per share, a solid increase from $2.14 per share in the prior-year period, and well above analysts' consensus estimate of $2.25 per share. 

Humira still leading the way

Sales of immunology drug Humira rose 5.8% year over year to $4.7 billion and accounted for nearly 55% of AbbVie's total revenue. International sales for the drug slid 14.9% $1.05 billion due to biosimilar competition. However, strength in the U.S. market, where sales jumped 13.7% to $3.7 billion, more than offset that decline.

Pills forming shape of a dollar sign

Image source: Getty Images.

AbbVie's new immunology drugs Skyrizi and Rinvoq also gained significant momentum. Skyrizi generated sales of $300 million in the quarter and Rinvoq raked in $86 million.

Blood cancer drug Imbruvica continued to perform well, with sales soaring 20.6% year over year to $1.2 billion. Sales for another blood cancer drug, Venclexta, more than doubled year over year to $317 million.

One notable weak spot for AbbVie in the first quarter was its hepatitis C virus franchise, where sales plunged 30.8% year over year to $564 million. 

Guidance

AbbVie lowered its 2020 earnings per share guidance based on generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) from a range of $7.66 to $7.76 to a range of $7.60 to $7.70. However, it confirmed its full-year adjusted EPS guidance of between $9.61 and $9.71. The company projects adjusted EPS in the second quarter of between $2.10 and $2.16.

10 stocks we like better than AbbVie
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and AbbVie wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

 

Keith Speights owns shares of AbbVie. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ABBV

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular