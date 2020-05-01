AbbVie Beats Earnings Estimates as Allergan Acquisition Nears

The drug company AbbVie reported earnings for the first quarter on Friday morning that beat Wall Street estimates.

AbbVie (ticker: ABBV) reported adjusted diluted earnings per share of $2.42 for the quarter, beating the S&P Capital IQ Consensus estimate of $2.25. The company reported net revenue of $8.6 billion, up 10.1% from the same quarter last year.

AbbVie maintained its previously reported guidance of adjusted diluted EPS of between $9.61 and $9.71 for fiscal year 2020.

“Despite the large beat, AbbVie is maintaining their FY EPS guidance but we think the quarterly results should still be well received,” Mizuho analyst Vamil Divan wrote Friday morning.

Sales of Humira, the company’s blockbuster anti-inflammatory drug, were $4.7 billion in the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.4 billion, according to FactSet. Sales of Humira have been closely watched, as the drug is now facing generic competition overseas and will soon face generic competition in the U.S.

AbbVie said in its news release that it expects its acquisition of the Botox-maker Allergan (AGN) to close this month.

The company also said that it is testing its cancer drug Imbruvica in patients with moderate to severe cases of Covid-19, in the hopes that the drug could cut the risk of pulmonary failure by inhibiting inflammation.

“Our business continues to perform well and remains strong, which speaks volumes as to the robustness of our portfolio and the commitment from our many dedicated employees across the organization,” AbbVie CEO Richard Gonzalez said in a statement.

AbbVie stock is up 0.7%, at $82.77, in early trading. The S&P 500 is down 2%.

