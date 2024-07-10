AbbVie Appoints Thakkar As EVP Of R&D, Chief Scientific Officer

(RTTNews) - Wednesday, AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) announced the appointment of Roopal Thakkar as the executive vice president of research and development and chief scientific officer. This comes as Thomas Hudson, the current senior vice president and chief scientific officer of global research at AbbVie, is set to retire.

In his new position, Thakkar will oversee AbbVie's global R&D organization, which comprises of over 14,000 team members. He will lead the company's six major R&D centers of excellence situated in the United States, Germany, and Japan.

Thakkar, who currently serves as the senior vice president and chief medical officer of global therapeutics, first joined the company in 2003 through the Physician Development Program.

