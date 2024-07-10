News & Insights

Markets
ABBV

AbbVie Appoints Thakkar As EVP Of R&D, Chief Scientific Officer

July 10, 2024 — 08:45 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Wednesday, AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) announced the appointment of Roopal Thakkar as the executive vice president of research and development and chief scientific officer. This comes as Thomas Hudson, the current senior vice president and chief scientific officer of global research at AbbVie, is set to retire.

In his new position, Thakkar will oversee AbbVie's global R&D organization, which comprises of over 14,000 team members. He will lead the company's six major R&D centers of excellence situated in the United States, Germany, and Japan.

Thakkar, who currently serves as the senior vice president and chief medical officer of global therapeutics, first joined the company in 2003 through the Physician Development Program.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ABBV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.