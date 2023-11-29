AbbVie Announces Topline Results From Phase 2 LUMINOSITY Trial Of Telisotuzumab-Vedotin

(RTTNews) - Biopharmaceutical company AbbVie, Inc. (ABBV) announced Wednesday topline results from the single-arm Phase 2 LUMINOSITY trial evaluating telisotuzumab-vedotin (Teliso-V) in patients with c-Met protein overexpression, epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) wild type, advanced/metastatic nonsquamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The trial demonstrated compelling clinical benefits across key endpoints.

The results demonstrated a compelling overall response rate per independent central review (ICR) of 35 percent and 23 percent across c-Met High and c-Met Intermediate patients respectively.

In addition, other endpoints demonstrated meaningful clinical outcomes including median duration of response per ICR of 9 months and 7.2 months and a median overall survival of 14.6 months and 14.2 months across c-Met High and c-Met Intermediate patients respectively.

The safety profile of Teliso-V was consistent with previous findings and no new safety concerns were identified. Teliso-V is being evaluated as a monotherapy in patients with previously treated c-Met overexpressing EGFR wild type nonsquamous NSCLC in the randomized Phase 3 study TeliMET NSCLC-01, which is currently enrolling.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.