News & Insights

Markets
ABBV

AbbVie Announces Topline Results From Phase 2 LUMINOSITY Trial Of Telisotuzumab-Vedotin

November 29, 2023 — 09:24 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Biopharmaceutical company AbbVie, Inc. (ABBV) announced Wednesday topline results from the single-arm Phase 2 LUMINOSITY trial evaluating telisotuzumab-vedotin (Teliso-V) in patients with c-Met protein overexpression, epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) wild type, advanced/metastatic nonsquamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The trial demonstrated compelling clinical benefits across key endpoints.

The results demonstrated a compelling overall response rate per independent central review (ICR) of 35 percent and 23 percent across c-Met High and c-Met Intermediate patients respectively.

In addition, other endpoints demonstrated meaningful clinical outcomes including median duration of response per ICR of 9 months and 7.2 months and a median overall survival of 14.6 months and 14.2 months across c-Met High and c-Met Intermediate patients respectively.

The safety profile of Teliso-V was consistent with previous findings and no new safety concerns were identified. Teliso-V is being evaluated as a monotherapy in patients with previously treated c-Met overexpressing EGFR wild type nonsquamous NSCLC in the randomized Phase 3 study TeliMET NSCLC-01, which is currently enrolling.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ABBV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.