AbbVie Announces Provincial Reimbursement For RINVOQ For Rheumatoid Treatment

December 01, 2022 — 07:47 am EST

(RTTNews) - AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Thursday announced provincial reimbursement for RINVOQ for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis in Alberta, New Brunswick, Ontario, Quebec and Saskatchewan.

In addition, RINVOQ is now listed as a Limited Use product on the formulary of the Non-Insured Health Benefits program for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis.

Earlier AbbVie signed an agreement with the pan-Canadian Pharmaceutical Alliance for a new treatment option.

