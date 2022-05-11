AbbVie Announces Positive Topline Results From U-ENDURE Phase 3 Study Evaluating Upadacitinib

(RTTNews) - Biopharmaceutical company AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) announced on Wednesday positive topline results from U-ENDURE, its Phase 3 maintenance study evaluating upadacitinib in adult patients with moderate to severe Crohn's disease who had an inadequate response or were intolerant to a conventional or biologic therapy.

The results showed that more patients treated with either dose of upadacitinib (15 mg or 30 mg once daily) achieved the co-primary endpoints of endoscopic response and clinical remission, as well as the secondary endpoint of endoscopic remission, at one year (week 52) compared to placebo.

Use of upadacitinib in Crohn's disease has not been evaluated by health authorities. Results from the U-ENDURE maintenance study, in addition to results from the U-EXCEED and U-EXCEL induction studies, will be included in future regulatory submissions.

In the U-ENDURE maintenance study, patients from U-EXCEED and U-EXCEL who responded to 12 weeks of upadacitinib 45 mg oral induction treatment were re-randomized to receive upadacitinib 15 mg, upadacitinib 30 mg, or placebo.

The safety results of upadacitinib (15 mg or 30 mg) were generally consistent with the safety profile observed in the Phase 3 induction studies in Crohn's disease.

