AbbVie Announces Positive Results From Late-stage Study Of Crohn's Disease Treatment

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - AbbVie (ABBV) Wednesday announced positive results from a late-stage study of its treatment for Crohn's disease.

AbbVie announced that risankizumab 360 mg achieved the co-primary endpoints of endoscopic response and clinical remission at one year in adult patients with moderate to severe Crohn's disease.

In the study, patients who responded to 12 weeks of risankizumab intravenous induction treatment were re-randomized to receive risankizumab 180 mg, risankizumab 360 mg or withdrawal from risankizumab treatment.

After one year, 47 percent of patients receiving risankizumab 360 mg achieved endoscopic response compared with 22 percent of patients in the induction-only control group. Significantly more patients receiving risankizumab 360 mg achieved clinical remission, with 52 percent on risankizumab 360 mg achieving clinical remission versus 41 percent in the induction-only control group.

