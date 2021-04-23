Markets
ABBV

AbbVie Announces Positive CHMP Opinion For VENCLYXTO In Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - AbbVie (ABBV) said the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use of the European Medicines Agency adopted a positive opinion for VENCLYXTO in combination with hypomethylating agents for the treatment of adult patients with newly diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia who are ineligible for intensive chemotherapy. The company noted that the positive CHMP opinion represents the third for an extension of indications for VENCLYXTO.

Venetoclax is being developed by AbbVie and Roche. It is jointly commercialized by AbbVie and Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, in the U.S. and by AbbVie outside of the U.S.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ABBV RHHBY

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular