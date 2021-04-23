AbbVie Announces Positive CHMP Opinion For VENCLYXTO In Acute Myeloid Leukemia

(RTTNews) - AbbVie (ABBV) said the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use of the European Medicines Agency adopted a positive opinion for VENCLYXTO in combination with hypomethylating agents for the treatment of adult patients with newly diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia who are ineligible for intensive chemotherapy. The company noted that the positive CHMP opinion represents the third for an extension of indications for VENCLYXTO.

Venetoclax is being developed by AbbVie and Roche. It is jointly commercialized by AbbVie and Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, in the U.S. and by AbbVie outside of the U.S.

