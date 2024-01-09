AbbVie Announces Launch Of PRODUODOPA In The EU - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - AbbVie (ABBV) announced the launch of PRODUODOPA in the European Union for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease with severe motor fluctuations and hyperkinesia or dyskinesia, and when available combinations of Parkinson's medicinal products have not given satisfactory results. The company noted that the launch was supported by three studies: the Phase 3, 12-month open label study; the Phase 3, 12-week study; and a Phase 1 pharmacokinetic comparability study.

AbbVie was granted marketing authorization of PRODUODOPA in the third quarter of 2022. The VYAFUSER pump for the subcutaneous delivery of PRODUODOPA received CE Mark in November of 2023.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.