AbbVie Announces EC Approval Of RINVOQ In Treatment Of Moderate To Severe Atopic Dermatitis

(RTTNews) - AbbVie (ABBV) said the European Commission has approved RINVOQ for the treatment of moderate to severe atopic dermatitis in adults and adolescents. The company noted that this marks the fourth EC-approved indication for RINVOQ.

RINVOQ is now approved in all member states of the European Union, as well as Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Northern Ireland. It is currently under review by the FDA.

RINVOQ is a selective and reversible JAK inhibitor that is being studied in several immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. Phase 3 trials in rheumatoid arthritis, atopic dermatitis, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, giant cell arteritis and Takayasu arteritis are ongoing.

