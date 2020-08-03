AbbVie, Amgen, Takeda Pharma Enroll First Patients In I-SPY COVID Trial

(RTTNews) - AbbVie, Inc. (ABBV), Amgen Inc. (AMGN), and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. (TAK) said Monday that they have enrolled the first patients in the I-SPY COVID Trial (Investigation of Serial Studies to Predict Your COVID Therapeutic Response with Biomarker Integration and Adaptive Learning) clinical trial.

The three companies are members of the COVID R&D Alliance, a group of more than 20 of the world's biopharmaceutical and life science companies working to speed the development of novel antibodies, potential therapies and anti-viral therapies for COVID-19.

The I-SPY COVID Trial is a collaboration between members of the COVID R&D Alliance, Quantum Leap, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or FDA. The trial is sponsored and managed by Quantum Leap Healthcare Collaborative.

The trial will evaluate the efficacy of cenicriviroc, a chemokine (CCR2 and CCR5) dual-receptor antagonist; Otezla (apremilast), a PDE4 inhibitor; and Firazyr (icatibant injection), a bradykinin B2 receptor antagonist in severely ill, hospitalized COVID-19 patients who require high-flow oxygen.

The I-SPY COVID Trial utilizes Quantum Leap Healthcare Collaborative's adaptive platform trial design, which is intended to increase trial efficiency by minimizing the number of participants and time required to evaluate potential treatments.

