AbbVie to acquire Aliada Therapeutics for $1.4B in cash

AbbVie (ABBV) and Aliada Therapeutics announced a definitive agreement under which AbbVie will acquire Aliada, a biotechnology company advancing therapies using a novel blood-brain barrier-crossing technology to address challenging central nervous system diseases. Aliada’s lead investigational asset utilizing this delivery technology, ALIA-1758, is an anti-pyroglutamate amyloid beta antibody in development for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. Under the terms of the agreement, AbbVie will acquire all outstanding Aliada equity for $1.4B in cash, subject to certain customary adjustments. This transaction is expected to close in 4Q2024, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ABBV:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.