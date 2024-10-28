AbbVie to acquire Aliada Therapeutics for $1.4B in cash

AbbVie (ABBV) and Aliada Therapeutics announced a definitive agreement under which AbbVie will acquire Aliada, a biotechnology company advancing therapies using a novel blood-brain barrier-crossing technology to address challenging central nervous system diseases. Aliada’s lead investigational asset utilizing this delivery technology, ALIA-1758, is an anti-pyroglutamate amyloid beta antibody in development for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. Under the terms of the agreement, AbbVie will acquire all outstanding Aliada equity for $1.4B in cash, subject to certain customary adjustments. This transaction is expected to close in 4Q2024, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.
