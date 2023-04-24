AbbVie (ABBV) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

AbbVie ABBV will report first-quarter 2023 results on Apr 27, before market open. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 1.69%.

This large drugmaker’s performance has been impressive, with its earnings beating estimates in each of the trailing four quarters. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 1.66%, on average.

AbbVie’s shares have inched up 0.5% so far this year compared with the industry’s 3.3% growth.

Factors to Consider

AbbVie’s top line is expected to have been driven by sales of new immunology drugs, Skyrizi and Rinvoq, which registered strong growth in the past few quarters. This trend is expected to have continued in the to-be-reported quarter. Our model estimates for the sales of Rinvoq and Skyrizi in the first quarter are pegged at $699 million and $1.43 billion, respectively.

Growth in Rinvoq and Skyrizi sales is expected to partially make up for the fall in the flagship drug Humira’s sales. The drug recently lost exclusivity in the United States following the launch of Amgen’s Amjevita, the first U.S. biosimilar to Humira. Many other companies have also developed their own Humira biosimilars, which are expected to be launched at different times throughout this year. Novartis’ generic arm Sandoz is expected to launch its Humira biosimilar Hyrimoz later this July. The impact of these biosimilars on Humira sales will be seen in subsequent quarters. The drug has already lost the exclusivity in ex-U.S. territories following the launch of generics in 2018.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate and our model estimate for Humira are pegged at $3.44 billion and $3.45 billion, respectively.

AbbVie markets Imbruvica in partnership with Johnson & Johnson JNJ and Venclexta in partnership with Roche RHHBY. We expect JNJ-partnered Imbruvica sales to decline due to novel oral therapies hurting the drug’s sales, while Roche-partnered Venclexta sales are likely to rise as new patient starts are expected to improve. Our model estimates for the J&J-partnered drug are pegged at $938 million while our estimates for the Roche-partnered drug stand at $508 million.

In the aesthetics franchise, we expect Botox and Juvederm sales to fall as economic pressure is impacting consumers' discretionary spending. ABBV’s suspension of its aesthetics business operations in Russia also affected the company’s sales, as Russia is a key market for fillers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate and our model estimate for aesthetics product sales is pegged at $1.21 billion and $1.25 billion, respectively.

Sales of the neuroscience franchise have shown strong growth in recent quarters, with additional sales generated by the recently-approved migraine drugs — Ubrelvy and Qulipta. The trend is expected to have continued for the franchise in the soon-to-be-reported quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate and our model estimate suggest neuroscience product sales at $1.52 billion and $1.55 billion, respectively.

Investor are likely to forward questions regarding updates on new product launches.

