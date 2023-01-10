AbbVie (ABBV) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

AbbVie (ABBV) closed the most recent trading day at $159.64, moving -1.25% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.7%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.5%.

Heading into today, shares of the drugmaker had lost 2.21% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 1.89% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.94% in that time.

AbbVie will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 9, 2023. In that report, analysts expect AbbVie to post earnings of $3.67 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 10.88%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $15.38 billion, up 3.29% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for AbbVie. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.37% higher. AbbVie is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, AbbVie is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.82. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.54, so we one might conclude that AbbVie is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, ABBV's PEG ratio is currently 3.45. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.75 as of yesterday's close.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, putting it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

