AbbVie (ABBV) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, AbbVie (ABBV) closed at $160.58, marking a -0.56% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.1% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.28%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.09%.

Coming into today, shares of the drugmaker had gained 2.79% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 1.23%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.6%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from AbbVie as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, AbbVie is projected to report earnings of $3.67 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 10.88%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $15.38 billion, up 3.29% from the year-ago period.

ABBV's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $13.86 per share and revenue of $58.31 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +9.13% and +3.76%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for AbbVie. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.24% lower. AbbVie is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, AbbVie is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.65. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.89.

Investors should also note that ABBV has a PEG ratio of 4.6 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.11 at yesterday's closing price.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 146, which puts it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

