AbbVie (ABBV) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

AbbVie (ABBV) closed the most recent trading day at $148.25, moving -0.54% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.01%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.67%.

Coming into today, shares of the drugmaker had gained 0.58% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 4.56%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.45%.

AbbVie will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, AbbVie is projected to report earnings of $2.87 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 21.58%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $13.66 billion, down 7.79% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11 per share and revenue of $53.49 billion, which would represent changes of -20.12% and -7.87%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for AbbVie. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.01% lower. AbbVie currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that AbbVie has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.55 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.73, so we one might conclude that AbbVie is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, ABBV's PEG ratio is currently 2.71. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.96 at yesterday's closing price.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 213, putting it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ABBV in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

