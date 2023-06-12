AbbVie (ABBV) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, AbbVie (ABBV) closed at $137.73, marking a -0.33% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.93%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.71%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the drugmaker had lost 6.1% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 1.62% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.61% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from AbbVie as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.93, down 13.06% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $13.52 billion, down 7.27% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.97 per share and revenue of $52.57 billion. These totals would mark changes of -20.33% and -9.45%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for AbbVie. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.13% higher. AbbVie currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that AbbVie has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.59 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.01.

Also, we should mention that ABBV has a PEG ratio of 2.52. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.68 as of yesterday's close.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ABBV in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)

