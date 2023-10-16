AbbVie (ABBV) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

In the latest market close, AbbVie (ABBV) reached $147.23, with a -0.49% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.06%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.93%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.2%.

The drugmaker's stock has dropped by 2.73% in the past month, exceeding the Medical sector's loss of 3.74% and the S&P 500's loss of 3%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of AbbVie in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on October 27, 2023. On that day, AbbVie is projected to report earnings of $2.87 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 21.58%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $13.69 billion, reflecting a 7.55% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $11.04 per share and revenue of $53.56 billion. These totals would mark changes of -19.83% and -7.74%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for AbbVie. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.1% lower within the past month. AbbVie is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, AbbVie is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.41. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 14.2.

It's also important to note that ABBV currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.68. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. Large Cap Pharmaceuticals stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.86 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 237, finds itself in the bottom 6% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

