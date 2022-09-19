AbbVie (ABBV) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

AbbVie (ABBV) closed the most recent trading day at $142.66, moving -0.97% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.69%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.64%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.2%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the drugmaker had gained 1.56% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 5.7% and the S&P 500's loss of 9.94% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from AbbVie as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.59, up 7.81% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $15.06 billion, up 4.99% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $13.90 per share and revenue of $59.23 billion, which would represent changes of +9.45% and +5.4%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AbbVie. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. AbbVie is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that AbbVie has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.36 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.63.

Also, we should mention that ABBV has a PEG ratio of 4.09. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.81 as of yesterday's close.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.