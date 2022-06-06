AbbVie (ABBV) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

AbbVie (ABBV) closed the most recent trading day at $146.53, moving -0.43% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.31%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.14%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the drugmaker had lost 3.7% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 0.97% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.38% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from AbbVie as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.43, up 10.29% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $14.66 billion, up 5% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $14.02 per share and revenue of $59.63 billion, which would represent changes of +10.39% and +6.11%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AbbVie should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.25% lower. AbbVie is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that AbbVie has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.5 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.2.

We can also see that ABBV currently has a PEG ratio of 4.14. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Large Cap Pharmaceuticals stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.26 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

