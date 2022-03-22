AbbVie (ABBV) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, AbbVie (ABBV) closed at $160.01, marking a -0.02% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.13%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.74%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.87%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the drugmaker had gained 11.12% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 5.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.65% in that time.

AbbVie will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect AbbVie to post earnings of $3.13 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 6.1%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $13.51 billion, up 3.87% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $14.13 per share and revenue of $60.2 billion. These totals would mark changes of +11.26% and +7.13%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for AbbVie. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% lower. AbbVie is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, AbbVie is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.33. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.69.

We can also see that ABBV currently has a PEG ratio of 4.47. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.26 as of yesterday's close.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 113, putting it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

