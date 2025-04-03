AbbVie (ABBV) Stock Moves -1.73%: What You Should Know

AbbVie (ABBV) ended the recent trading session at $201.64, demonstrating a -1.73% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 4.84%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 3.98%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 5.97%.

Shares of the drugmaker have depreciated by 3% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Medical sector's loss of 4.6% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.7%.

The upcoming earnings release of AbbVie will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on April 25, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.51, marking an 8.66% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $12.92 billion, showing a 4.94% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $12.30 per share and revenue of $59.52 billion. These totals would mark changes of +21.54% and +5.66%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AbbVie. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.06% downward. AbbVie presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note AbbVie's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 16.68. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.53, so one might conclude that AbbVie is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, ABBV's PEG ratio is currently 1.4. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry stood at 1.33 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, finds itself in the top 28% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

