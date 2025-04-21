AbbVie (ABBV) Stock Moves -1.64%: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, AbbVie (ABBV) reached $170.16, with a -1.64% movement compared to the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 2.36% for the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.48%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.55%.

The drugmaker's stock has dropped by 17.63% in the past month, falling short of the Medical sector's loss of 9.83% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.6%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of AbbVie in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on April 25, 2025. In that report, analysts expect AbbVie to post earnings of $2.47 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 6.93%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $12.88 billion, indicating a 4.65% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

ABBV's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $12.27 per share and revenue of $59.55 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +21.25% and +5.72%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AbbVie. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.3% downward. AbbVie presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, AbbVie is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 14.09. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.38.

We can also see that ABBV currently has a PEG ratio of 1.18. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.18 as of yesterday's close.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

