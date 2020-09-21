AbbVie (ABBV) Stock Moves -1.13%: What You Should Know

AbbVie (ABBV) closed the most recent trading day at $89.09, moving -1.13% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.16% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.84%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the drugmaker had lost 5.35% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 0.29% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.96% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ABBV as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect ABBV to post earnings of $2.79 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 19.74%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $12.85 billion, up 51.52% from the prior-year quarter.

ABBV's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $10.46 per share and revenue of $45.45 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +17% and +36.62%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ABBV should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. ABBV is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, ABBV is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.62. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.09, which means ABBV is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that ABBV has a PEG ratio of 1.44. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. ABBV's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.09 as of yesterday's close.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 174, which puts it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

