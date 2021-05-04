AbbVie (ABBV) Stock Moves -0.61%: What You Should Know

AbbVie (ABBV) closed the most recent trading day at $113.98, moving -0.61% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.67% loss on the day.

On that day, ABBV is projected to report earnings of $2.90 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 23.93%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $13.7 billion, up 31.39% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $12.55 per share and revenue of $55.84 billion. These totals would mark changes of +18.84% and +21.91%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ABBV should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.04% lower within the past month. ABBV is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that ABBV has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.14 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.65, which means ABBV is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that ABBV has a PEG ratio of 1.9. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Large Cap Pharmaceuticals stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.9 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 248, which puts it in the bottom 3% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

