AbbVie (ABBV) Stock Moves -0.51%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, AbbVie (ABBV) closed at $81.71, marking a -0.51% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.2%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.86%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.44%.

Coming into today, shares of the drugmaker had gained 12.48% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 6.38%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.45%.

ABBV will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 1, 2020. On that day, ABBV is projected to report earnings of $2.25 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 5.14%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.35 billion, up 6.69% from the year-ago period.

ABBV's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $10.53 per share and revenue of $47.88 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +17.79% and +43.93%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ABBV should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. ABBV is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that ABBV has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.8 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.62, which means ABBV is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that ABBV has a PEG ratio of 1.73. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.86 at yesterday's closing price.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 29, putting it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

