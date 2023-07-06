AbbVie (ABBV) Stock Moves -0.27%: What You Should Know

AbbVie (ABBV) closed the most recent trading day at $137.25, moving -0.27% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.79%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.71%.

Coming into today, shares of the drugmaker had gained 0.82% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 0.35%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.16%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from AbbVie as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect AbbVie to post earnings of $2.93 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 13.06%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $13.52 billion, down 7.27% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.99 per share and revenue of $52.57 billion. These totals would mark changes of -20.19% and -9.45%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AbbVie. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.15% higher. AbbVie is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, AbbVie is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.52. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.67, so we one might conclude that AbbVie is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that ABBV currently has a PEG ratio of 2.5. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.64 at yesterday's closing price.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 110, which puts it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

