AbbVie (ABBV) Stock Moves -0.14%: What You Should Know

AbbVie (ABBV) closed at $142.93 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.14% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.8%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the drugmaker had gained 2.01% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 3.06% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.13% in that time.

AbbVie will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 28, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.56, up 6.91% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $14.92 billion, up 4.01% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $13.91 per share and revenue of $59.02 billion, which would represent changes of +9.53% and +5.02%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for AbbVie. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% higher within the past month. AbbVie is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, AbbVie is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.29. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.69.

Also, we should mention that ABBV has a PEG ratio of 4.06. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.74 as of yesterday's close.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 133, putting it in the bottom 48% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



