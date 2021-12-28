AbbVie (ABBV) Stock Moves -0.01%: What You Should Know

AbbVie (ABBV) closed the most recent trading day at $134.39, moving -0.01% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.1% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.26%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the drugmaker had gained 14.99% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 4.04% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.4% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from AbbVie as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.31, up 13.36% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $15.06 billion, up 8.66% from the year-ago period.

ABBV's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $12.69 per share and revenue of $56.28 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +20.17% and +22.86%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AbbVie. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. AbbVie currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note AbbVie's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.6. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.94.

Also, we should mention that ABBV has a PEG ratio of 2.84. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Large Cap Pharmaceuticals stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.12 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 160, which puts it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ABBV in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

