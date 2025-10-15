AbbVie (ABBV) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

AbbVie (ABBV) closed the most recent trading day at $226.22, moving -1.27% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.66%.

Shares of the drugmaker have appreciated by 5.95% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Medical sector's gain of 1.8%, and the S&P 500's gain of 1.02%.

The upcoming earnings release of AbbVie will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on October 31, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $2.72, indicating a 9.33% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $15.59 billion, up 7.81% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $11.54 per share and a revenue of $60.68 billion, indicating changes of +14.03% and +7.72%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for AbbVie. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 9.65% downward. AbbVie presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, AbbVie is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 19.86. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 14.43 for its industry.

We can additionally observe that ABBV currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.4. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.6.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, finds itself in the top 40% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ABBV in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

