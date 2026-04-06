AbbVie (ABBV) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

AbbVie (ABBV) closed the most recent trading day at $206.69, moving -1.03% from the previous trading session. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.44%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.36%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.54%.

Shares of the drugmaker have depreciated by 9.24% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Medical sector's loss of 4.11%, and the S&P 500's loss of 3.31%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of AbbVie in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on April 29, 2026. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $3.01, signifying a 22.36% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $14.78 billion, showing a 10.74% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $14.53 per share and revenue of $67 billion, which would represent changes of +45.3% and +9.55%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for AbbVie. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.08% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. AbbVie presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, AbbVie is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.37. This valuation marks no noticeable deviation compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 14.37.

One should further note that ABBV currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.73. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The average PEG ratio for the Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry stood at 2.35 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, putting it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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