AbbVie (ABBV) Seeks Approval for Skyrizi for Ulcerative Colitis

AbbVie ABBV announced the submission of regulatory applications to the FDA and European Medicines Agency (EMA) seeking approval of its drug Skyrizi (risankizumab) for a new indication, moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis.

Skyrizi, an interleukin-23 (IL-23) inhibitor, is presently approved in the United States and Europe for Crohn's disease, psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis.

The regulatory applications filed to the FDA and the EMA are based on data from two phase III studies, an induction study, INSPIRE, and a maintenance study, COMMAND. In these studies, a higher number of patients treated with risankizumab achieved the primary endpoint of clinical remission (per Adapted Mayo Score) compared to placebo. In addition, in both studies, more risankizumab-treated patients achieved the key secondary endpoints of endoscopic improvement and histologic endoscopic mucosal improvement compared to placebo.

Skyrizi recorded sales of $2.77 billion in the first half of 2023, up 49% year over year, on an operational basis. Skyrizi and AbbVie’s other newer inflammatory drug, Rinvoq are performing extremely well, bolstered by approvals in new indications. Both have the potential to drive the top line to make up for lost Humira revenues.

AbbVie’s key blockbuster immunology medicine, Humira lost patent protection in the United States in 2023.InJanuary, Amgen AMGN launched the first Humira biosimilar in the United States called Amjevita. After Amgen, several other companies like Boehringer Ingelheim, Coherus BioSciences and Novartis NVS also launched their own Humira biosimilars. Novartis, through its generic division, Sandoz, markets its Humira biosimilar under the trade name Hyrimoz. Humira biosimilars were launched in the EU in October 2018, which have been eroding international sales from the branded drug since 2019.

Skyrizi and Rinvoq recorded $4.85 billion in AbbVie’s combined sales in the first half of 2023.

AbbVie launched Skyrizi and Rinvoq across Humira's major indications, plus a distinct new indication, atopic dermatitis. With approvals for many new indications, sales of these drugs could be higher in future quarters, which should support top-line growth in the next few years. Skyrizi and Rinvoq are expected to collectively exceed the peak revenues achieved by Humira by 2027. AbbVie expects combined sales (risk-adjusted) of Skyrizi and Rinvoq to be more than $17.5 billion by 2025 and more than $21 billion by 2027.

AbbVie is developing Skyrizi in collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim. AbbVie leads the global development and commercialization of Skyrizi.

AbbVie currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

